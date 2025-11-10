IIM Mumbai Rolls Out Two-Year Hybrid MBA Programme, Designed For Working Professionals; Know Eligibility Criteria & Admission Process

IIM Mumbai |

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has introduced a Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management, a two-year MBA-equivalent course targeted at working professionals desiring higher management learning without interrupting their careers, in collaboration with Jaro Education.

This blended two-year MBA combines academic rigour with practical business application to help participants enrich their leadership and strategic management capabilities while working full-time.

Flexible Learning with On-Campus Immersion

As per IIM Mumbai, the MBA–BPGP will be delivered in a hybrid learning mode comprising live online classes and two one-week on-campus immersion sessions, one at the mid-point and the other at the end of the programme.

These modules will allow participants to interact directly with the IIM Mumbai faculty, experience campus-based learning, and engage in peer networking.

The curriculum comprises more than 1,200 hours of interactive instruction in the areas of Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability.

Curriculum and Skill Development

It focuses on the development of strategic, analytical, and leadership competencies required in today's business environment.

Participants will understand how to apply classroom concepts to the business challenges of today and drive innovation and problem-solving within their organisations.

The curriculum focuses on digital transformation and sustainability, too, keeping the relevant industry demand in view. Throughout the course, participants will be given access to IIM Mumbai's digital library and academic resources.

Read Also Maharashtra MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Released At mahatet.in; Exam On November 23

Eligibility Criteria and Admission Process

The MBA–BPGP is open to executives, managers, and entrepreneurs from both the public and private sectors with:

-A bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) from a recognised university.

-Work experience: A minimum of three years of full-time work experience after graduation as of December 31, 2025.

-A valid score in CAT, GMAT, GRE, or IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test) taken within the last five years (June 2020 onwards).

-Selection will be based on academic qualifications, work experience, test performance, and other criteria as decided by IIM Mumbai.

Programme Objective

It is in this direction that IIM Mumbai seeks to create professionals with the ability to think strategically, lead humanely, and innovate ethically to address the contemporary business challenges with managerial excellence.