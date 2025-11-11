'They’re Family, Not Strays': Mumbai School Defies SC Order, Vows To Protect Resident Dogs

The principal, Saloni Kudalkar (in yellow dress), teachers, staff, and students of Tulip English School, Saki Naka, with the school's resident dogs. |

Mumbai: A week after the Supreme Court directed all states and union territories to remove stray dogs from public premises, including schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, a Mumbai school has chosen compassion over compliance.

The Tulip English School in Sakinaka, home to two beloved Indian dogs Yeva and Pandu for over a decade, has vowed not to send them to any shelter. The school, which has around 950 students, issued a public statement on November 8, a day after the court order, declaring that the dogs will continue to live within the school compound.

School Issues Public Letter of Defiance

In a written communication to authorities, the school stated that Yeva and Pandu are cared for by students, teachers, and staff members who have voluntarily taken responsibility for their well-being.

“We are all animal lovers. We are not ready to send our dogs to any shelter. We pay for their food and medical care; we are not dependent on the government,” said Principal Saloni Kudalkar.

Kudalkar added that the school opposed the court order, questioning the practicality of relocating thousands of animals to a handful of shelters.

“Where are the shelters to take care of all the city’s community dogs? There are six or seven shelters, but thousands of animals. The animals will die if they are confined there,” she said.

A 12-Year Bond Between Campus and Canines

When Yeva and Pandu first wandered into the school compound nearly 12 years ago, the guards took them in. Over time, teachers, administrative staff, and students became their extended family.

The dogs are vaccinated and sterilised, and their food, hygiene, and medical care are funded by the principal. Guards bathe them regularly, and any sign of illness prompts a visit to the local veterinarian. The school also shelters a few cats.

Inspired by Tulip’s stand, Samata Vidya Mandir, a neighbouring school, has issued a similar public pledge to protect its resident animals.

Supreme Court Order Sparks Debate

On November 7, the Supreme Court ruled that after sterilisation and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, stray dogs should not be returned to their original locations but sent to shelters.

Animal welfare activists, however, have strongly opposed this directive.

“When dogs are removed from an area, new dogs will arrive. And where are the shelters to house the animals?” asked Reshma Shelatkar, an animal rights advocate.

Mumbai’s Community-Led Success Story

Mumbai is home to an estimated 90,000 stray dogs, marking a 10% decline over the past decade. The fall reflects the success of the city’s sterilisation and vaccination programme run jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and animal welfare groups, which relies on the “capture-neuter-vaccinate-return” model.

“This community-led approach has created harmonious coexistence that reflects our institutional values,” said Kudalkar. “Displacement harms both animals and people. Our caregivers have invested time and emotion into these relationships. The animals cannot be just taken away and deposited in shelters to die.”

