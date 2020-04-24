Princess Hend Al Qassimi goes on long Twitter diatribe, claims she has never heard of 'terrorist Indians bombing themselves'

In a long diatribe, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates, hit back at her Twitter trolls on Friday.
Princess Hend Al Qassimi said that she won't apologize for calling out a bigot (referring to Saurabh Upadhyay). However, she said that she would apologize for being not interested in politics.
"I know I probably will disappointing (sic) many, but I believe in peace & humanity. I believe in love and living in harmony. I don’t believe in war, because no one ever wins," she adds.
Responding to those who said that she was attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and supporting the Tablighi Jammat community in India, Princess Hend Al Qassimi said, "I’m all the way in the Emirates & I read on every subject under the sun EXCEPT politics. History gave me a brief introduction but I don’t speak Hindi so don’t persume I magically can comprehend the Hindi English."
She adds that it breaks her heart to see such a magnificent country like India ripping each other apart over the differences of faiths and claims, "I have never heard of terrorist Indians bombing themselves."
"India’s history deserves their proud children to be happy & prosperous not angry and hell bent on revenge," Princess Hend Al Qassimi adds.
Earlier, Princess Hend Al Qassimi had called out an Islamophobic man named Saurabh Upadhyay for sharing misinformation and targeting Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident.
“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal, your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed,” the Princess had tweeted.
Later, she had also quoted Mahatma Gandhi's famous saying “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind" and said that "hate speech is the beginning of genocide".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)