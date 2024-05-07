Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Of 'Looting' And 'Voter Intimidation' in Mainpuri Constituency

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced serious allegations against BJP workers, accusing them of attempting to loot booths and unlawfully detaining opposition members in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking after casting his vote in Saifai, Yadav highlighted concerns over the ongoing power struggle within the BJP, suggesting that certain statements made by its leaders were driven by self-interest rather than public welfare.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls in the third phase of the nationwide elections, has become a focal point of contention amid reports of irregularities and voter coercion. Yadav, without providing specific details, hinted at instances of rigging and deployment of force by the government, alleging interference with the democratic process.

Drawing attention to the plight of farmers, Yadav criticized the BJP government's failure to address key issues such as minimum support price, citing the tragic loss of lives during protests against the contentious farm laws. He also indirectly referenced past incidents of violence, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice.

Expressing concern over the timing of the elections amidst scorching temperatures, Yadav urged voters to exercise their franchise responsibly, emphasizing the pivotal role of each vote in upholding democracy and constitutional values. Meanwhile, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav echoed similar sentiments, accusing the BJP of harboring intentions to alter the Constitution if re-elected. He cautioned against the concentration of absolute power, warning of the dangers of authoritarianism.

In response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's divisive rhetoric, Ram Gopal Yadav denounced attempts to polarize the electorate, emphasizing the broader significance of the election in safeguarding the nation's democratic fabric.

As the electoral battle intensifies, the SP remains confident in its candidate, Dimple Yadav, projecting a resounding victory in Mainpuri and underscoring the significance of the ongoing electoral process in shaping the country's future.