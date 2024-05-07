Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling Booth In Bhavnagar, Shows Heart-Warming VIDEO |

Tuesday marked a vibrant celebration of democracy across Gujarat as citizens eagerly participated in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Amidst the fervor of electoral engagement in Gujarat, there emerged a heartwarming tale of enthusiasm and commitment to democratic duty, particularly among the elderly citizens.

In Bhavnagar, a 105-year-old grandmother named Sumariba from Tansa village exemplified this spirit by not only exercising her right to vote but also leading a women's congregation to the polling booth.

Sumariba, a revered figure in her village, defied age and physical limitations to participate in the electoral process. Accompanied by a procession of women from her village, she embarked on a journey to cast her vote, symbolizing the collective determination of the community to uphold the democratic values. As drums beat in rhythm, the women danced joyously, embracing the festival of democracy with zeal and fervor.

The voting event organized by the women's congregation, under Sumariba's leadership, served as a beacon of inspiration for the entire village. Despite her advanced age, Sumariba actively encouraged fellow voters to exercise their franchise, spreading awareness about the importance of participating in the electoral process. Her unwavering commitment to democracy resonated deeply with both young and old, reaffirming the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future.

In Bhavnagar, where efforts to increase women's participation in elections have been ongoing, Sumariba's vote served as a powerful example of inclusivity and empowerment. Her act not only highlighted the importance of women's voices in the democratic process but also the transformative potential of active citizenship.