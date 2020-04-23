Pakistani journalist falls for fake Omani Princess account that criticises India, even after bio is changed to 'parody'

A number of people have fallen for the fake account of the Omani Princess HH Dr Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said, who has been tweeting about Muslims getting prosecuted in India.

The tweet from the fake account states – “Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian Govt doesn't stop the persecution of Muslims, then 1million workers living in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman. @narendramodi”

While the account may have over 85,000 followers, the bio was recently edited to say that it was a parody account. However, this did not stop Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir from retweeting the tweet the ‘Princess’ had shared.