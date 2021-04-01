'Working on instructions of Amit Shah': After TMC-BJP clash in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee slams EC for 'inaction' against saffron party

Nandigram: After coming out from the polling booth at Boyal in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is running the Election Commission of India.

Banerjee also accused the central forces deployed in her Nandigram constituency of helping the BJP under the instructions of Amit Shah.

"The CRPF, BSF are acting under the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah....they are only helping the BJP," she told reporters outside a polling station in Nandigram constituency.

She demanded that Shah, who had earlier campaigned for Suvendu Adhikari, her rival in Nandigram, must "control the BJP goons brought from outside".

Banerjee also slammed the Election Commission for "inaction" despite her party lodging several complaints and threatened to move the law courts over it.