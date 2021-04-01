TMC-BJP clash in Nandigram: From allegations of booth capturing to Mamata Banerjee sitting inside polling booths - Here's what's happening in phase 2 of Bengal polls

Nandigram: Nandigram the ‘Kurukshetra’ of Bengal, incidents of violence were seen soon after the polling started at seven in the morning.

Despite the deployment of 22 companies of central forces in Nandigram, the locals cried foul stating that the central forces are not taking any steps and they are denied to cast their vote.

Booth seven of Boyal 2 block turned into a battlefield as cadres of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that they were not allowed to cast their votes.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Nandigram TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee reached the spot. On reaching the spot, slogans and counter slogans between the two parties started and despite several requests by the TMC supremo for maintaining law and order, the supporters continued crying foul against each other.