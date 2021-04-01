Is visiting a temple wrong? PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's objection during his Bangladesh visit

As West Bengal kicked off voting for the second phase of the assembly elections today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a gathering at Jayanagar attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that "Didi has issues with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has now problems with vermillion and saffron cloth. Didi's men now call chotiwalas as rakshasas."
Pointing out the religious issues faced in West Bengal, PM Modi said, "Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?"
Speaking on the condition of Mamata Banerjee after first phase voting, he said, "Didi's frustration has grown after first phase of polling. She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and didn't give time for a meeting."
Remembering Sova Majumder, the PM said, "I would like to pay my tribute to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder Ji. She was a representative of mothers and sisters of Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC."
PM also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.
Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But BJP's strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God's blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal." "During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal," he added.
A voter turnout of over 60 per cent till 3 pm was registered in the second phase of polling which began this morning at 7 am.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)