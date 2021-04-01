Is visiting a temple wrong? PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's objection during his Bangladesh visit

As West Bengal kicked off voting for the second phase of the assembly elections today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a gathering at Jayanagar attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that "Didi has issues with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has now problems with vermillion and saffron cloth. Didi's men now call chotiwalas as rakshasas."

Pointing out the religious issues faced in West Bengal, PM Modi said, "Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?"

Speaking on the condition of Mamata Banerjee after first phase voting, he said, "Didi's frustration has grown after first phase of polling. She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and didn't give time for a meeting."