'BJP is trying to establish one-party authoritarian rule in India': Mamata Banerjee writes letter to all non-BJP parties, urges them to 'unite’

Kolkata/Birbhum: At a time when the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee writes to all non-BJP parties over the alleged atrocities of the BJP led Central government, VC of Viswa Bharati University Bidyut Chakraborty writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking security as TMC president of Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal threatened him of dire consequences post Assembly polls.

During the ongoing Assembly polls, the second phase of which is scheduled on April 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to all opposition parties citing all the non-BJP parties to unite against the alleged BJP’s attack on ‘Democracy’ and the ‘Constitution’.

“The way the Central government had passed Territory of Delhi Amendment bill in both houses is a grave issue. The way the BJP government is using the central agencies like ED and CBI is worth condemning. The BJP is trying to establish one-party authoritarian rule in India,” read the letter amongst other alleged atrocities of the saffron camp.