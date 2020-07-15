Why Sachin Pilot could not walk the Jyotiraditya Scindia path

Speculation is rife about Sachin Pilot’s next move. Till Tuesday the most plausible path being cited for the former deputy chief minister was to walk the Jyotiraditya Scindia way to destination BJP. The political chat clubs had it all figured out as they cited similar situations, from the similarity of old vs young and the similar feelings of being stifled and humiliation, to the similar cases of not getting their due, and last but not least, not being made chief minister.
But if one takes a closer look, the situation becomes very dissimilar.
While Scindia made a rather silent transition out of Congress, Pilot’s plans to move to the saffron fold have been the topic of discussion for several months now. This has given sections within the BJP ample opportunity for captiousness and his party the time for disaster management.
There are several reasons why Sachin Pilot could not walk the path that Scindia did so effortlessly.
Here are the top seven reasons:
1 - Pilot’s biggest grouse is that he has not been made chief minister. He has on innumerable occasions made statements to this effect. But facts say otherwise. Pilot was made PCC chief in 2014 soon after he lost the Parliamentary election from Ajmer. Rajasthan has a history of alternation between BJP and Congress to form a government and so it would be rather unfair for Pilot to claim entire credit for forming a government. Due credit needs to be given to political traditions and the rampant factionalism in BJP that was enough to nullify the Modi wave that swept over other states. Also, the Congress could not manage a clear majority. Even as BJP fell from 160 to 72 seats and Congress rose from 21 to 99 seats, it was short of the 101 mark of majority was still away from the Congress. In fact the present tally of 107 is after independents and 6 BSP MLAs joined the party.
2 - Scindia was neither an MLA nor an MP. He was also not holding any constitutional post. He did not have the responsibility of being part of running a government. Scindia has a justifiable tipping point when he was denied a RS ticket. On the other hand, Pilot has over last year and a half gained the perception of being a man who is sore at not being made chief minister and holds a grudge against Ashok Gehlot for making it there. The sense of affront and commitment Scindia could invoke among his supporters was not there in the case of Pilot. Thus his statements about being humiliated were taken with a pinch of salt even in the Congress.
3 - Pilot has been part of grassroots politics of Rajasthan for just six years since he was made PCC chief in 2014. Before that Rajasthan for him was the means to reach Parliament and his forays were limited to just Dausa and later Ajmer from where he contested. Many within the Congress say that Pilot made the mistake of confusing the crowds that he met as he travelled across the state to be his supporters, whereas they were there for the state president. On the other hand the Maharaj of Madhya Pradesh has a personal clout that transcends beyond castes. The organisation he has built is more loyal to him than the party. The loyalty goes back to decades and even across generations. Those who quit Congress in support of Scindia were his personal loyalists and dependent on Scindia for political existence. But out off the 19 MLAs who are with Pilot, it is just a few who have been given tickets by Pilot and owe their political existence to him. Others like Brijendra Ola, Hemaram Choudhary, Dependra Singh, Harish Meena, Bhanwarlal Sharma are senior leaders who are disgruntled at not being made ministers.
4 - It also needs to be considered that the BJP’s forays at forming a government in Karnataka and Maharashtra and the coup in Madhya Pradesh had the entire nation waiting for Rajasthan to happen. Some overenthusiastic Pilot supporters’ posts on social media against their own government alerted the seasoned politicians such as Gehlot. He was prepared to deal with all possibilities and eventualities.
5 –The violent Gurjar agitation has rocked Rajasthan for several successive years. The violence, arson, roadblocks and pulled-off railtracks are etched in public memory. Pilot belongs to the Gurjar community. Pilot’s undoing was the widespread protest launched by his community after they felt that Gehlot could make it to the top post. What further damaged his position was that Pilot’s appeals to his community to maintain peace went unheeded. It created a fear psychosis in the minds of the public as well as higher echelons within the Congress. Once talks of his joining BJP started doing the rounds, leaders within BJP too cited this as a reason to run down his chances.
6 – While Scindia maintained a graceful silence, Pilot lost no opportunity to run down Gehlot and the same government of which he was deputy chief minister. He spoke against ticket to Gehlot’s son, Kota children’s deaths, law and order situation. This created trust deficit and loss of sympathy for him within Congress and he could not manage as many supporters as he had presumed.
7 – Lat but not the least; Pilot is an outsider. Rajasthan is a state where loyalties run as deep as water. Pilot hails from Uttar Pradesh and inherited his father’s seat. For the common Rajasthani – which includes politicians - this is also an aspect that matters while offering loyalty. This was a hindrance in gaining larger numbers.
Politics is about taking decisions as per situation and more importantly keeping communication channels open. Pilot took off and lost all radio contact with base; in this case with his party, the Congress. Along with contact he started losing supporters and his party started losing patience with him. The cookie had actually started to crumble after the Rajya Sabha elections and SOG complaint. Pilot simply could not gain BJP’s confidence to deliver. He gave Gehlot too much time for damage control. What ensued was a battle that pitched a ‘young’ 43 year old against a man who has almost 43 years of political experience.
