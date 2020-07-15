Why Sachin Pilot could not walk the Jyotiraditya Scindia path

Speculation is rife about Sachin Pilot’s next move. Till Tuesday the most plausible path being cited for the former deputy chief minister was to walk the Jyotiraditya Scindia way to destination BJP. The political chat clubs had it all figured out as they cited similar situations, from the similarity of old vs young and the similar feelings of being stifled and humiliation, to the similar cases of not getting their due, and last but not least, not being made chief minister.

But if one takes a closer look, the situation becomes very dissimilar.

While Scindia made a rather silent transition out of Congress, Pilot’s plans to move to the saffron fold have been the topic of discussion for several months now. This has given sections within the BJP ample opportunity for captiousness and his party the time for disaster management.

There are several reasons why Sachin Pilot could not walk the path that Scindia did so effortlessly.

Here are the top seven reasons:

1 - Pilot’s biggest grouse is that he has not been made chief minister. He has on innumerable occasions made statements to this effect. But facts say otherwise. Pilot was made PCC chief in 2014 soon after he lost the Parliamentary election from Ajmer. Rajasthan has a history of alternation between BJP and Congress to form a government and so it would be rather unfair for Pilot to claim entire credit for forming a government. Due credit needs to be given to political traditions and the rampant factionalism in BJP that was enough to nullify the Modi wave that swept over other states. Also, the Congress could not manage a clear majority. Even as BJP fell from 160 to 72 seats and Congress rose from 21 to 99 seats, it was short of the 101 mark of majority was still away from the Congress. In fact the present tally of 107 is after independents and 6 BSP MLAs joined the party.