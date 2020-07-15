Ashok Gehlot launches offensive against Sachin Pilot as Congress once again tells him to come back

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a frontal attack on the rebel faction led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. He has in no uncertain terms accused Pilot of horse trading and making a deal with the BJP to topple his government. He rubbished all allegations that Congress was against young leaders. On the other hand Randeep Singh Surjewala called upon Pilot to move out from the hospitality and security of BJP and come back to his party and home in Jaipur. Surjewala comments are being seen as a an indication that some MLAs who are in Pilot camp want to leave and come to Jaipur.

Even though Gehlot did not name Pilot his words left no doubt about who he was referring to. “When I said that horse trading is taking place. The leader who was deputy CM and PCC chief had said that there is no proof of it. You yourself were a part of it, what clarifications are you giving. There is proof, there are recordings. The people who were part of the conspiracy are sitting there,” he said.

Rubbishing claims of being opposed to young leadership Gehlot said, “It is wrong to say that we do not like the new generation. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I, we all like young leadership. In meetings I stand up and fight for young leaders and for NSUI. The thing is that they have reached on posts like union minister and PCC chief without grinding. Had they faced enough grinding they would have performed better than us. But they got involved in horse trading and conspiracy to topple the government.”

Gehlot went on to say, “Speaking good English, having a handsome face, giving good bytes and posting good tweets is not enough. What is in your heart matters, how committed you are to the policies and ideology of your party is what actually matters.” Gehlot emphasised, “Sone ki churi pet mein khane e liye nahi hoti hai (if you possess a golden knife you do not stab yourself with it).”