Goa announces 'Janta Curfew' from today, complete lockdown this weekend

Panaji: With the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Goa, the state government on Wednesday announced 'Janta Curfew', starting today till August 10.

Announcing the same, state chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "Janta Curfew' to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am starting from today, till August 10, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Only medical services will be allowed." The state government also decided to impose complete lockdown this weekend. "Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week," he added further.