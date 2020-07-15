'How much did he give us when we joined Congress?': Ramesh Meena slams Gehlot over 'horse-trading' allegations

Amid the continuing rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy, Sachin Pilot, the former had alleged that "horse trading was being done in Jaipur".

"We have the proof," he had told reporters. Earlier, he had also accused Pilot of colluding with the BJP.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added.