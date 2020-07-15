'How much did he give us when we joined Congress?': Ramesh Meena slams Gehlot over 'horse-trading' allegations

Amid the continuing rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy, Sachin Pilot, the former had alleged that "horse trading was being done in Jaipur".
"We have the proof," he had told reporters. Earlier, he had also accused Pilot of colluding with the BJP.
"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added.
But his comments have angered some of the officials who are part of the Sachin Pilot camp. And one among those, has called out the seeming hypocrisy of Gehlot's statements.
Ramesh Meena who was recently removed as a Rajasthan Minister says that money being offered and accepted is not something Gehlot has shied away from in the past.
For the uninitiated, Meena had been one of the six BSP lawmakers who had shifted to the Congress, helping Gehlot secure his majority some time ago.
"Today he is saying that Crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him that when we were in BSP and later joined Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly," he asked.
The Chief Minister gave a statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. CM never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude," Meena added.
