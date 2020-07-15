'Being handsome and speaking English': Twitter wonders if Ashok Gehlot is targeting Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi

The relationship between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has gone steadily downhill in recent days. It began with the two being served a notice seeking their availability to record their statements, as the Rajasthan Police investigated allegations that the BJP was attempting to 'bribe' Congress MLAs.

Since then, over a few days, there have been several developments, including the dismissal of Pilot as the deputy CM and from his party post. And while some Congress leaders continue to strike a conciliatory note, Ashok Gehlot maintains that horse trading indeed being attempted.

"Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof," Gehlot said on Wednesday. "We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added.