'Prove commitment to INC': Congress asks Sachin Pilot to return from Haryana

The political debacle in Rajasthan has seen several twists and turns thus far, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being sacked from his post on Tuesday. He was also removed as the state Congress president.

This came days after he had distanced himself from Chief Minister Gehlot. Stating that had the support of several MLAs and that the Gehlot led government was now in a minority. Reportedly, he had also demanded that he be named Chief Minister.

But with his's demands being turned down, many have wondered what comes next for Sachin Pilot. While the Congress has struck a somewhat conciliatory note recently, it appears to want Pilot to admit to his gaffe.