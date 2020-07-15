'Prove commitment to INC': Congress asks Sachin Pilot to return from Haryana

The political debacle in Rajasthan has seen several twists and turns thus far, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being sacked from his post on Tuesday. He was also removed as the state Congress president.
This came days after he had distanced himself from Chief Minister Gehlot. Stating that had the support of several MLAs and that the Gehlot led government was now in a minority. Reportedly, he had also demanded that he be named Chief Minister.
But with his's demands being turned down, many have wondered what comes next for Sachin Pilot. While the Congress has struck a somewhat conciliatory note recently, it appears to want Pilot to admit to his gaffe.
And primarily, the party wants him to return to Jaipur.
As per The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked Pilot to "prove his commitment to the INC.".
The Congress wants the former Deputy Chief Minister to return back to his home in Jaipur.
"Stop talking through media, stop talking to BJP leaders, leave hospitality and security of Manohar Lal Khattar government," Surjewala said.
The comments come in the wake of Pilot's assertation that he is not joining the BJP. Despite the rift with other party leaders, he had maintained that siding with the opposition party was not an option.
"I am not joining the BJP," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that the speculation about his switching sides was being fuelled by certain leaders in Rajasthan to tarnish his image. "I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP," he told PTI.
In an apparent reference to Gehlot, and his supporters, Sachin Pilot said that such rumours were being put forth to "tarnish my image".
(With inputs from agencies)
