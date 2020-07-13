Rajasthan political row: Here's why Ashok Gehlot ended up with more loyalists than Sachin Pilot

None of these events happened, although rumours of Plot and his loyalists meeting the BJP top brass in Delhi was circulating. Gehlot, for his part, did not appear frazzled and his show of strength on Monday afternoon showed that the Congress-led Rajasthan government will continue until its term ends.

The Rajasthan Congress is of course upset with Pilot’s coup, and this was evident with the party taking out posters featuring him from its office. This comes after senior party leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Congress Government is stable in the state and will complete the full term. He also claimed that over the last 48 hours, Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state.

But why did Pilot not get what he wanted? Veteran journalist Radhika Bordia, who has extensively covered politics in the state, explained in a detailed Twitter thread that despite Pilot’s hard work, Gehlot still has the people’s mandate. “Sachin gets undue media attention largely due to his 'journalist' friends & due to our collective 'young blood', 'young turks' obsession. I've seen up close how Sachin's equation with editors, reporters & anchors works but managing the media isn't the same as managing the state,” she said.