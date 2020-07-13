Anatomy of a revolt: Tracking the voices of discontent within Congress

History is replete with events where we can pinpoint the exact date that sparked a trigger. Historians agree that it was the First War of Independence in 1857 that became a movement for Indians to get their freedom from Colonial rule.

The First World War was triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo.

The Second World War started when Hitler occupied Poland. The War on Terror started on September 11, 2001, when a plane flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre.

Cong's latest inner turmoil appears to be triggered by the departure of Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 10, when Rahul's closest aide turned his back on the Congress. For some time, he was talked up as the future of the party along with Sachin Pilot but it appeared Scindia was tired of waiting for dawn to emerge.

That Scindia would join BJP, despite being so close to Rahul Gandhi that he could practically walk into the former Congress President’s house represents the deep inertia that had set into the grand old party which has the energy of a snail returning home from a funeral on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Congress managed to quell a second blow even as Sachin Pilot's rebellion was quelled, for now. Pilot's desire to form a new party – called the Pragatisheel Congress – which reportedly will get some support from BJP in Rajasthan, appears to have hit the roadblock for now.

It’s not an easy task, given that Pilot will have to register a new party, with a new symbol and all his MLAs will have to undergo re-election.

The show of strength at Gehlot’s residence suggests that this might have been a case of premature evacuation by Pilot, a problem not uncommon for Indians on flights.

Yet, there's no denying that there's some sort of a revolt at hand.

Sanjay Jha appears to have become a bard-of-sorts of the rebellion, as an article he wrote on June 7, 2020 appearing like a document which reads like the declaration of intent against the current Congress high command.

Pilot’s definitely not flying solo if Sanjay Jha’s tweets are anything to go by.