Sachin Pilot to from new party 'Pragatisheel Congress'; will be Raj CM with outside support from BJP

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is all set to form his own party called 'Pragatisheel Congress'. With BJP's support from outside, Pilot will become the Chief Minister of the state.

On Sunday evening, Pilot's office had put out a statement and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs had pledged support to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress held a press conference early on Monday at 2.30 am. Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande said that 109 MLAs have given support to Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress Legislative Party had called a meeting on Monday at 10.30 am at the Chief Minister’s residence. Ahead of the meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.

Pande said the party wants to hear him out but "indiscipline will not be tolerated". "I have tried to speak to Sachin Pilot and have even left messages for him but he has not replied. "Nobody is above party and he has to face action like other MLAs," he added.

However, AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia claimed that Pilot is now in BJP. "Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected," he told ANI.