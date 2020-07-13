'Congress Govt is stable in Rajasthan, we will complete full term': Randeep Surjewala says leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot

Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Congress Government is stable in the state and will complete the full term. Speaking to media, Surjewala said, "I want to clearly state that Congress govt is stable in Rajasthan and we will complete the full term. No amount of conspiracy by BJP will be successful in toppling our govt in the state: Randeep Surjewala."
He also claimed that over the last 48 hours, Congress leadership has spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state. "If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family...On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji & Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," he added.
Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, Surjewala appealed Pilot and the MLAs supporting him, to attend the meeting at Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur. "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our govt intact in the state," he added.
Meanwhile, Free Press Journal reported that Sachin Pilot is all set to form his own party called 'Pragatisheel Congress'. With BJP's support from outside, Pilot will become the Chief Minister of the state.
Pilot's office had on Sunday evening had put out a statement and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs had pledged support to the Deputy Chief Minister.
For the uninitiated, a controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)