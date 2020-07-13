'Congress Govt is stable in Rajasthan, we will complete full term': Randeep Surjewala says leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot

Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Congress Government is stable in the state and will complete the full term. Speaking to media, Surjewala said, "I want to clearly state that Congress govt is stable in Rajasthan and we will complete the full term. No amount of conspiracy by BJP will be successful in toppling our govt in the state: Randeep Surjewala."

He also claimed that over the last 48 hours, Congress leadership has spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state. "If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family...On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji & Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," he added.