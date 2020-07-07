'For seven years I defended the party...': Sanjay Jha on being sacked by Sonia Gandhi without a line of appreciation or gratitude

Sanjay Jha, former Congress spokesperson, who was recently removed from his post revealed that even after defending the party in several shows every day for seven years the party sacked him in a press release without a line of appreciation or gratitude.
In an article published by scroll.in, while talking about his commitment towards the party, Jha wrote, "I had been spokesperson for seven years, sometimes appearing in ten shows a day (on election result days, in particular) from morning to late night. My social life during weekdays was virtually non-existent."
In the same article, the leader also lauded Bhartiya Janata Party’s election management efforts and compared its performance to one of the greatest basketball players in the NBA (The National Basketball Association) history - LeBron Raymone James.
Comparing the performance of Congress party with BJP in the article, Jha wrote, "By comparison, we (Congress) look like dilly-dallying dilettantes."
Jha also wrote that the Congress should go beyond the "occasional sugar-rush or Twitter tantrums" and should come up with a "bold imaginative structural transformation that would tap into its collective brilliance".
While asserting the importance of Congress in national politics, the leader wrote that to make a comeback, Congress "needs a dramatic reinvention".
Jha was recently removed as Congress National Spokesperson after he wrote an article criticising Congress’ current state of inertia.
In the article published a few days ago in 'The Times of India', Jha wrote, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling...I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency. There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration."
After being dropped as party's spokesperson, Jha on June 27 hinted that he might contest the next elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "As and when there are elections (hopefully soon) to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), I am throwing my hat in the ring. As a hard-core Nehruvian, am committed to rebuilding the party to take on the formidable machine and efficient might of the BJP."
