'Grow up, guys!': Sanjay Jha slams Congress for 'fake news' as Defence Ministry rubbishes 'PM visited staged hospital' claim

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh, many had expressed confusion over the photos where the PM can be seen interacting with the soldiers injured in June's Galwan Valley clash.

Wondering whether it was a "marketing gimmick" using a "staged" hospital ward, or a real medical facility, many had taken to social media platforms to voice their opinions. "I have never seen a hospital only with beds without a single medical equipment," tweeted Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University, Sweden. Others echoed similar sentiments, even as some Twitter users tried toexplain that there was a reasonable explanation for the decor.