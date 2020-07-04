Sanjay Jha officially tenders his resignation as Maharashtra AIPC President; Mathew Anthony set to take over

After being removed as spokesperson, Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).
Sanjay Jha took to Twitter to announce his decision to resign as President of Congress' AIPC Maharashtra unit. "I have submitted my resignation as President, AlPC, Maharashtra. My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position. I am glad my signature #AIPCInteractive brand is being used by the Congress. :-) @ShashiTharoor is a delight to work with. Thanks all!" Jha said in his tweet.
AIPC Chairperson Shashi Tharoor has accepted the resignation. "Our Chairman @ShashiTharoor today accepted with regret the resignation of @jhaSanjay as an officer-bearer of @ProfCong. The AIPC remains grateful for Mr Jha's strong advocacy of the values & principles of @INCIndia over the years," AIPC tweeted.
Later, the All India Professionals’ Congress on Friday announced that Mathew Anthony has been appointed as Acting President Of Maharashtra AIPC until further notice. "We are pleased to announce Mr. Mathew Antony @mathewmantony as Acting President Of @AIPCMaha until further notice. Congratulations and best of luck," the AIPC tweeted.
Soon after Sanjay Jha resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress, some expressed shock over his resignation, while some wished him luck for his future.
Here's what they had to say:
Recently, Sanjay Jha had hinted that he might contest the next elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "As and when there are elections (hopefully soon) to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), I am throwing my hat in the ring. As a hard-core Nehruvian, am committed to rebuilding the party to taken on the formidable machine and efficient might of the BJP."
Jha was recently removed as Congress National Spokesperson after he wrote an article criticising Congress’ current state of inertia.
In the article published a few days ago in 'The Times of India', Jha wrote, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling...I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency. There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)