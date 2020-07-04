Sanjay Jha officially tenders his resignation as Maharashtra AIPC President; Mathew Anthony set to take over

After being removed as spokesperson, Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).

Sanjay Jha took to Twitter to announce his decision to resign as President of Congress' AIPC Maharashtra unit. "I have submitted my resignation as President, AlPC, Maharashtra. My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position. I am glad my signature #AIPCInteractive brand is being used by the Congress. :-) @ShashiTharoor is a delight to work with. Thanks all!" Jha said in his tweet.