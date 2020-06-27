'Throwing my hat in the ring': Sanjay Jha hints at contesting next elections to CWC

After being dropped as party's spokesperson, senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday hinted that he might contest the next elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "As and when there are elections (hopefully soon) to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), I am throwing my hat in the ring. As a hard-core Nehruvian, am committed to rebuilding the party to taken on the formidable machine and efficient might of the BJP."