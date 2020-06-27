'Throwing my hat in the ring': Sanjay Jha hints at contesting next elections to CWC

After being dropped as party's spokesperson, senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday hinted that he might contest the next elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "As and when there are elections (hopefully soon) to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), I am throwing my hat in the ring. As a hard-core Nehruvian, am committed to rebuilding the party to taken on the formidable machine and efficient might of the BJP."
Soon after Jha's tweet, veteran writer-producer Pritish Nandy congratulated the Congress leader and said "Go for it Sanjay."
Jha was recently removed as Congress National Spokesperson after he wrote an article criticising Congress’ current state of inertia.
In the article published a few days ago in 'The Times of India', Jha wrote, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling...I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency. There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration."
