Defence Ministry rubbishes 'malicious and unsubstantiated accusations' of 'staged hospital' for PM Modi's Leh visit

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday rubbished claims that the hospital which Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited on his Leh visit was "staged" and a "marketing gimmick".
"There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to General Hospital at Leh on July 03," ANI quoted the Ministry of Defence.
The Defence Ministry clarified that the facility is a part of Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is part of Gen Hospital complex. "It's unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how Armed Forces are treated. Armed Forces give best possible treatment to their personnel. It's clarified that said facility is part of Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds&is part of Gen Hospital complex," the Ministry said.
The Ministry added that the injured soldiers in the Galwan Valley face-off with the Chinese troops were kept there since their arrival from Galwan. "The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location," MOD added.
The Ministry of Defence's clarification comes after many Twitter users said that Modi's Leh visit was a "marketing gimmick" and wondered whether it was really a hospital.
On Friday, PM Modi visited Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.
He also visited the injured soldiers and said that their bravery will inspire the youth. "The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," he said.
"I have come here to thank each one of you. I will take energy with me from here. India will become self-reliant. Neither we ever bowed nor will we bend. I am able to say this because of bravehearts like you. I bow to your mothers who have given birth to warriors like you," he added.
