Defence Ministry rubbishes 'malicious and unsubstantiated accusations' of 'staged hospital' for PM Modi's Leh visit

The Ministry of Defence's clarification comes after many Twitter users said that Modi's Leh visit was a "marketing gimmick" and wondered whether it was really a hospital.

On Friday, PM Modi visited Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

He also visited the injured soldiers and said that their bravery will inspire the youth. "The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," he said.

"I have come here to thank each one of you. I will take energy with me from here. India will become self-reliant. Neither we ever bowed nor will we bend. I am able to say this because of bravehearts like you. I bow to your mothers who have given birth to warriors like you," he added.