Was a fake hospital set up for PM Modi's Leh visit? Here's all you need to know

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Taking an apparent dig at China, PM Modi said that the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here. "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," Modi said addressing soldiers in Nimmoo. However, the PM did not mention China at all in his address to the soldiers.

PM Modi also met the injured soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash and said that their bravery will inspire the youth. "The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," he said.

"I have come here to thank each one of you. I will take energy with me from here. India will become self-reliant. Neither we ever bowed nor will we bend. I am able to say this because of bravehearts like you. I bow to your mothers who have given birth to warriors like you," he added.

Meanwhile, after the pictures of PM Modi visiting the injured soldiers went viral many on Twitter, many said that it was a "marketing gimmick" and wondered whether it was really a hospital.

"Nearly 3 weeks have passed - Look at the number of Indian soldiers are still being treated in a hospital in Leh, who were injured in the clash with Chinese troops. For Modi's 'photo shoot', their number and identity get exposed! BTW, Is this really a hospital or a youth hostel? I have never seen a hospital only with beds without a single medical equipment," said Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University, Sweden.