‘You Have Failed To Stamp Out Systemic Corruption’: Mohandas Pai Hits Out At Nirmala Sitharaman After Wintrack Inc Halts Operations Alleges 'Bribery' | X

New Delhi: Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai on Wednesday (October 1) took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and accused her of failing to eliminate corruption at ports. Pai’s remarks came after Tamil Nadu-based Wintrack Inc decided to cease import and export operations over alleged harassment by Chennai Customs officials..

In an X post, the former Infosys CFO said that Sitharaman had failed to eradicate “systemic corruption” in ports. “Madame @nsitharaman this is not acceptable. You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday evening. Recounting how she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made big promises of a “corruption free rule,” Pai fumed, “You have also failed to stop TAX TERRORISM,” Pai said.

“Please see the table you yourself presented in your last budget. I hope you have seen it. Rs 30l cr stuck up in tax disputes, 15 cr said to be recoverable- ~80% + in last 5 years! 15l cr deemed non recoverable- no assets, no assessee. Please act. @FinMinIndia Sad to read this data,” he added.

On Wednesday morning, Wintrack Inc alleged that Chennai Customs had harassed them for over a month. “Earlier this year, when we exposed instances of bribery, we faced retaliatory actions that have severely impacted our ability to conduct business,” the company wrote in an official statement.

“Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations,” it added.

In an X post, the company also stated, “For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times.”

Responding to Wintrack Inc’s allegations, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that the issue pertains to “misdeclaration and misclassification”.

“Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by @PrawinGaneshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect,” the CBIC said.

The department assured that necessary action would be taken if anyone was found guilty. “Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken,” the department added.