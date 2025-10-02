 UP: Four Youths Killed, Two Seriously Injured As Speeding Vehicle Rams Their Motorcycles In Balrampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Four Youths Killed, Two Seriously Injured As Speeding Vehicle Rams Their Motorcycles In Balrampur

UP: Four Youths Killed, Two Seriously Injured As Speeding Vehicle Rams Their Motorcycles In Balrampur

Six youths from Muradih village under Maharajganj Tarai Police Station were on their way to Utraula to see Dirga idols on two motorcycles, when a speeding vehicle rammed into them, leaving all of them critically injured, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Four youths were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycles on the Utraula-Balrampur road. | Representational image

Balrampur: Four youths were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycles on the Utraula-Balrampur road, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said the accident took place near Kandbhari village on Wednesday night.

Six youths from Muradih village under Maharajganj Tarai Police Station were on their way to Utraula to see Dirga idols on two motorcycles, when a speeding vehicle rammed into them, leaving all of them critically injured, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Sanjay Kumar Verma, 23, Kallu, 17, Ankit, 17, and Golu, 14, dead.

FPJ Shorts
Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost Eco-Tourism, Ensure Wildlife Safety, & Create Jobs
Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost Eco-Tourism, Ensure Wildlife Safety, & Create Jobs
Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives
Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives
Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities
Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities
'Alia Bhatt Was Never Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Shashank Khaitan | FPJ Exclusive
'Alia Bhatt Was Never Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Shashank Khaitan | FPJ Exclusive
Read Also
International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget
article-image

Arvind and Dinesh, both 22, were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow in serious condition, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination

Hunt is on for the driver, Pandey said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives

Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives

Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities

Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Union HM Amit Shah Urges For More Use Of Khadi, Swadeshi Products, Links Them To Employment And...

Union HM Amit Shah Urges For More Use Of Khadi, Swadeshi Products, Links Them To Employment And...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Slams Party Members For Discussing Leadership Change, Calls It...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Slams Party Members For Discussing Leadership Change, Calls It...