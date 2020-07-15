Full list of Congress leaders speaking up amid Sachin Pilot's rebellion

Disgruntled Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday confirmed that he is not joining the BJP and said, "I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP."

Pilot's remark comes a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit president. Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

Pilot added that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and that he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so. "Such a speculation is being fuelled to tarnish my image," he said.

"Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he had tweeted after his ouster. Gehlot has accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP.

Meanwhile, amid the Sachin Pilot episode, many Congress leaders suggested trouble in the grand-old party.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal said that he was worried for the party. He wrote, "Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?"