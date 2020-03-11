'Where will we go if not home?': Indians stranded at Milan airport share video after travel rules tightened over coronavirus

In the video a woman can be seen saying, "Whe should the NRIs go? Just an hour before the check-in we were told that the Indian gorvenment is not allowing us to board the flight."

They also said that they do not have an issue in staying quartined for 14 or 28 days and that there was a pregnant woman in the group.

A stranded passenger and a native of Malappuram told TNM that the airport officials have asked us to produce a certificate which is not easy to get . He also said that the proceduee will require them to visit coronavirus infected area in order to prove that they have tested negative. "The hospitals are overloaded with coronavirus patients and they would not test those who came without the symptons," he said.