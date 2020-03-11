‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83 release date to be pushed ahead amid coronavirus scare

After the makers of Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed their release date amid coronavirus scare, it is reported that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s ’83 are also considering to follow suit.

A report in Mid-Day states that makers of Sooryavanshi are expected to meet later this week and discuss if the film’s release date should be postponed. A source told the tabloid that Maharashtra is the epicentre for Hindi films, and with new coronavirus cases being reported in Nashik and Pune, the footfalls will be affected in the coming days. Therefore the makers are considering the idea of delaying the release by a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s ’83 trailer which was originally supposed to be launched today has been moved to a later date. The source further added that it is possible that the film will release post IPL in the first week of June. In addition to that, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl can also be pushed from its original release date April 24.