Arsenal vs Manchester City: First Premier League fixture to get cancelled over coronavirus fears

Wednesday's Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium has been cancelled as a precautionary measure after coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed."