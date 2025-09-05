Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions

Allahabad HC asks UP govt to give written assurance on following Reservation Act in medical admissions | File Photo

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an undertaking within a week that it will adhere to the provisions of the Reservation Act, 2006.

The order came during the preliminary hearing of a special appeal filed by the state government against a single-judge ruling that had quashed government orders related to reservations in medical colleges of Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Saharanpur.

Appeal Heard by Division Bench

A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla heard the state’s appeal. While allowing the ongoing counseling process to continue, the court clarified that all admissions made would remain subject to the final outcome of the appeal. The bench has scheduled the next hearing for October 6.

State’s Argument Against Fresh Counseling

During the proceedings, the court sought clarification from the government’s counsel regarding the deficiencies in the single-judge order. Senior advocate J.N. Mathur, representing the state, argued that the earlier ruling would force a fresh round of counseling in the four medical colleges, disrupting the admission process across other colleges as well.

He contended that candidates who might be excluded in a new counseling round would have limited options since the admission process in other institutions is already near completion.

Petitioner Defends Single-Judge Ruling

On the other side, counsel for the petitioner, advocate Motilal Yadav, maintained that the single-judge decision was in accordance with the statutory reservation provisions and should be fully implemented. The petitioner’s plea had earlier highlighted concerns about violations of reservation norms during admissions in the concerned colleges.

Applicant’s Admission to Be Considered

While delivering its order, the court also acknowledged submissions made on behalf of the petitioner. According to the petitioner’s counsel, the court directed that the original applicant, Sabra Ahmed, be considered for admission in Ambedkar Nagar or a nearby medical college based on her application.

Court Balances Continuity and Compliance

The court emphasized that the government must commit in writing to follow the Reservation Act, 2006, as the appeal proceeds. The interim relief allowing counseling reflects a balance between continuity in the admission process and adherence to legal provisions, with the final decision still pending.