Lucknow: An Income Tax Department raid on the POCT Science House Group, a medical equipment supplier, continued for a second day on Thursday.
Lavish Lifestyle Exposed
During the search, officials were surprised to find a luxurious house and over 100 servants at the residence of group owner Saurabh Garg in Gomti Nagar. The department has since deployed additional officers to assist in the investigation.
Also Watch:
FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions
CBI Registers FIR Against Anil Ambani And Reliance Communications In ₹2,929 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Still Has 616 Potholes Just 2 Days Before Ganpati Idol Immersion, Mandals Fear Hindrance
Read Also
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College...
Ledgers of Kickbacks Found
Initial findings suggest widespread bribery and kickbacks. The team discovered handwritten ledgers detailing payments worth millions of rupees to various government officials.
Officials Under Scanner
Authorities are now working to identify the officials and their postings at the time the payments were made.