Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery

I-T raid in Lucknow uncovers lavish lifestyle and kickback records at medical supplier's residence

Lucknow: An Income Tax Department raid on the POCT Science House Group, a medical equipment supplier, continued for a second day on Thursday.

Lavish Lifestyle Exposed

During the search, officials were surprised to find a luxurious house and over 100 servants at the residence of group owner Saurabh Garg in Gomti Nagar. The department has since deployed additional officers to assist in the investigation.

Ledgers of Kickbacks Found

Initial findings suggest widespread bribery and kickbacks. The team discovered handwritten ledgers detailing payments worth millions of rupees to various government officials.

Officials Under Scanner

Authorities are now working to identify the officials and their postings at the time the payments were made.