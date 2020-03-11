Due to reasons arising from coronavirus, I am cancelling all my travel plans till March 27: Subramanian Swamy

After the confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 61, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he has cancelled all his travel plans till March 27 amid virus fears.
"Due to reasons arising from Corona Virus rising cases, I am reluctantly cancelling all my travel [out of Delhi] programmes till March 27th. A further review will be made after March 20th. To all my enthusiastic organisers I express my deep regret for this," Swamy tweeted.
Earlier on March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus. The Prime Minister also told people to follow the advice of doctors for coronavirus.
PM Modi while addressing Jan Aushadhi beneficiaries said, "I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus." PM Modi also advised that people should avoid handshakes and start greeting others with 'namaste' once again.
As of till Wednesday morning, fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Taking the total number of confirmed cases to 61.
According to the latest travel advisory issued by the Indian government amid coronavirus fears, all visas and e-visas issued to nationals of France, Germany and Spain who have not entered India stand suspended with immediate effect.
(Inputs from Agencies)
