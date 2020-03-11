Latest coronavirus update in India: Hiding travel history will be considered a crime, says Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that if those who do not reveal their travel history of coming back from coronavirus affected countries will be considered as a crime.
"According to Public Health Act, people who are supporting or hiding anything that leads to spreading of the disease is a crime. Those who are not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas and countries will be considered as a crime," Kerala Health Minister told news agency ANI.
KK Shailaja said that if these people who travelled from coronavirus affected are likely to spread the disease and hence we are asking them to reveal their identity and travel history. "If they become positive, they will spread the disease. So we are asking them to reveal their identity and contact health department. Chief Minister has announced that hiding travel history is a crime and proper action will be taken," KK Shailaja told ANI.
With eight more people testing postive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, the total number of infected people now under treatment touched 14, as the state government decided to impose severe restrictions, including closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till month end to halt its further spread. The fresh cases include parents of the three-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kochi on Monday on the family's return from Italy.
(Inputs from Agencies)
