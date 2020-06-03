West Bengal Governor takes a u-turn, softens stance towards Mamata Banerjee

The Governor also condoled the death of people during cyclone Amphan and also said that this is the time for those who love the state to come forward and contribute to the state fund.

“This is the time for Centre-State partnership at these times. It is time for cooperative federalism,” added the Governor who has time and again lashed out at Mamata and the state machinery.

Meanwhile Mamata addressed the media on Wednesday and expressed concern over the state’s reopening amidst lockdown relaxations.

“The government has brought in a huge number of buses. Precautionary measures have to be taken for the drivers and conductors,” said Mamata who also mentioned that two drivers at the state secretariat Nabanna tested positive for COVID-19.