'Police need to be distanced from political affinity': Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar lashes out at Mamata as police protest over lack of COVID-19 testing

Police personnel in the 4th Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police staying in the Police headquarters claim that no proper treatment or even an ambulance was provided when one of their officers tested positive for COVID-19. They also claimed that no one is getting tested for coronavirus nor is the officer who tested positive being sent to quarantine, which puts others around the Police personnel concerned, in danger.

The previous incident refers to the 25th May when a Police constable in his 40s who was admitted to a state run hospital in Kolkata died due to respiratory problems, sparking protests as his colleagues claimed negligence by their seniors as the constable was taken to hospital only the day before his died. Agitators vandalised property at Garfa Police station after which senior officers were called in to pacify the protestors.

Close to two weeks ago, over 500 Police personnel at Kolkata Police Combat Force had protested at the Police Training School complex on AJC Bose road. The protests were following concerns of the Police personnel being sent on duty to high risk COVID-19 areas, which exposed them to the chances of contracting the deadly virus. Mamata gave assurances that grievances of Police personnel will be looked into, including providing them with adequate medical facilities.