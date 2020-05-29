No more lockdown for West Bengal: Mamata says offices can reopen with 100% attendance from June 8

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 100% attendance would be allowed in all government and private work places from June 8. Stores can open from 10 am on June 1, but the whole area has to be sanitised.

Schools however are to remain closed in June, she added.

Mamata said that although the state had managed to control the number of cases in the first two months, the number keeps rising as people are brought back to the state.

Speaking about people coming from other states, Mamata said that they would be kept in quarantine in schools for seven days. If they test negative, they will be sent home, otherwise they will be quarantined.

"Coronavirus has changed everything. Lives and jobs have been lost," the Chief Minister said, urging people to change their lifestyle in order to stop COVID-19. She urged people to frequently wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing norms.

"The government and private buses are facing loss due to the 20 passenger limit," she said. Mamata suggested that the number of passengers allowed in a bus should be equal to the number of seats available.

"Reports have come that conductors are being forced to take more passengers. This is not allowed," she added.