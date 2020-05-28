West Bengal sees subdued jamai shasti celebrations due to COVID-19 lockdown and Cyclone Amphan  

The COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown and cyclone Amphan cannot really stop some Bengalis from celebrating the yearly jamai shasti ritual where a son-in-law visits his in-laws and is treated to a good meal amidst exchange of clothes and gifts from both sides. The festival is a sign of respect from the side of the girl’s parents towards her husband. The meal consists of his favourite food and in most cases, fish and mutton make it to the list.

Sandip Goswami from Asansol in Paschim Burdwan district travelled 12 kilometers to his in-laws’ place for jamai shasti celebrations.

“I went this morning for jamai shasti celebrations and rituals were held as always. There were exchange of new clothes and gifts, but the menu was not as extravagant as last year. It was a smaller menu given the availability of items in the market,” he said.

Like Goswami, a few people did visit their in-laws’ if the distance was not too much, and tried to maintain sanitizing and social distancing measures as much as possible. Two passengers travelled in cars as is the new norm, and inside houses too people were careful.

The total number of people celebrating jamai shasti however is less this year, with many families choosing to not celebrate the festival even though they could travel in their private cars.

Rohon Ghosh who lives in South Kolkata missed out on visiting his in-laws an hour away in Howrah.

“I celebrate jamai shasti every year. But this year my in-laws called me up and said they will not be celebrating the festival to be on the safe side,” he said. Like Ghosh, many are choosing to keep away due to the cyclone and COVID-19 pandemic. There is also the worry that with shops and places opening up, COVID-19 cases will be on the rise.

However, sweet shops in Kolkata had their share of customers walking into the stores to buy sweets. “There is kesar rossogolla, kesar sandesh, raj bhog, malai sandesh. During the lockdown there is a 50-50 crowd pouring in,” says a customer Ajay Rai.

What has also been a dampener are the low availability of food items and sky rocketing prices due to the lockdown and cyclone Amphan. For example, a delicacy such as the hilsa fish is now priced at Rs.2500 per kg. Similar rising prices of meat and prawns are a part of the reason why there are lesser items on the menu. This, coupled with transport issues in wake of the lockdown and the cyclone means low availability of certain items. Additionally, many shops continue to remain closed.