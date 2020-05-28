Nirmala Sitharaman launches facility for instant allotment of PAN: Here's how you can apply

Here's how you can apply for an instant PAN:

1. Log on to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.

2. Enter your Aadhaar number. An OTP is sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number and must be entered on the site.

3. On completion of this process, a 15-digit acknowledgment no is generated.

4. In case you want to check the status of your request, you can log in at any time by providing the valid Aadhaar number.

5. Once allotted, the e-PAN can be downloaded. The e-PAN is also sent to applicant on the email id, if registered with Aadhaar.