Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet tests positive for COVID-19; Kolkata’s civic body ramps up precautionary measures

As the West Bengal government is grappling with the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, 344 new cases recorded as of May 28, Fire and emergency services Minister Sujit Bose tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
In addition to this, the Minister’s wife and servant have also tested positive. However since Bose has shown no symptoms as yet, he has been kept in home quarantine for now. The wife and servant are asymptomatic as of now.
One domestic help got infected with the coronavirus after which Sujit Bose went for a COVID-19 test. Later, his wife and another domestic help were also tested for COVID-19. All were confirmed positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.
This is the first case where a minister has tested positive in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet and more than 60 Police personnel from Kolkata Police alone have tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, as cases go up in Kolkata which a red zone, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) has started spraying areas and even people with a liquid called Anion Detox along with distilled water, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There is however no certification from the ICMR on the chemical spray being used to curb the virus. The chemical supposedly is natural and does not have any side effects even if it goes into a person’s eyes and mouth.
This spray made by a private company Entuton Supplier Private Limited is being sprayed in slum areas and has supposedly been used to stop community spread of COVID-19. This spray has reportedly helped to stop the rapid spread of the virus in places like Belgachia, Rajabazar, Beniapukur, Gol park, and Gariahat areas. Belgachia and has now been turned into a green zone.
“We have testing reports that 99% of bacteria and viruses die using this chemical. The liquid has an alkaline base and sea salt and aqua(pure water). The concept of positive and negative ions is used. Hydrogen plus breaks the virus’s protein cell and Oxygen negative ion increases oxygen levels in the cells inside the body. The spray can be used on human beings, children, plants, and inanimate objects.” Said Supriyo Kumar, Director Entuton Supplier Private Limited.
The cost per litre is approximately Rs.20,000 + GST. Along with 1 litre of this liquid, 40 litres of distilled water should be used. Any agricultural sprayer can be used. According to reports by the company, the liquid has been found to be effective for 15 days.
However, this spray was not made keeping COVID-19 virus in mind. It was made for cancer patients and those with chronic acid reflux. However, it appears to be effective for coronavirus positive patients, asymptomatic patients, and people in general as a preventive measure.
Apart from KMC, private companies too have approached. Entuton Supllier Private Limited does not give the spray to KMC or other organizations but instead sends people from their end to spray the liquid.
