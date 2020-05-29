Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet tests positive for COVID-19; Kolkata’s civic body ramps up precautionary measures

As the West Bengal government is grappling with the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, 344 new cases recorded as of May 28, Fire and emergency services Minister Sujit Bose tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

In addition to this, the Minister’s wife and servant have also tested positive. However since Bose has shown no symptoms as yet, he has been kept in home quarantine for now. The wife and servant are asymptomatic as of now.

One domestic help got infected with the coronavirus after which Sujit Bose went for a COVID-19 test. Later, his wife and another domestic help were also tested for COVID-19. All were confirmed positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.

This is the first case where a minister has tested positive in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet and more than 60 Police personnel from Kolkata Police alone have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as cases go up in Kolkata which a red zone, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) has started spraying areas and even people with a liquid called Anion Detox along with distilled water, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There is however no certification from the ICMR on the chemical spray being used to curb the virus. The chemical supposedly is natural and does not have any side effects even if it goes into a person’s eyes and mouth.