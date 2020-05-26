Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM Modi, says, Mamata Govt has miserably failed in handling the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan

If the BJP slamming the Trinamool Congress(TMC) government in West Bengal over incompetence in handling the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan was not enough, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also brought up the issue. Kolkata and surrounding areas are still affected almost a week after Cyclone Amphan created destruction in six districts of West Bengal. Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asking for more contingents of Army personnel to restore normalcy in Kolkata and the districts.
“Sir out of desperation I do like to draw your kind attention that there is no tangible improvement of post ‘Amphan’ devastation in West Bengal, which has already assumed a catastrophic dimension. Distribution of food and relief to those affected areas are awfully inadequate,” reads the letter.
The letter ends by appealing for more Army contingents. “The state administration has been miserably failed, to cope with this disastrous situation, therefore may I request you to send more contingents of Army personnel in order to restore normalcy in Bengal in general and in Kolkata & surroundings in particular while taking the state into confidence.”
The TMC government has not responded to this, but this gesture is likely to be seen as a political tactic to put down the state administration and not as a gesture out of deep concern to help the state where the Congress MP belongs to. Chowdhury is the Behrampore MP which is in Murshdidabad district.
The request for Army to assist in clearing up trees blocking roads and restoring water and electric supply was sent to the Centre on Saturday by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Centre gave a go-ahead along with additional National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams sent in by Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA). This, however, has become a reason for the BJP to hit out at the TMC administration while TMC has responded saying that BJP is concerned about 2021 Assembly elections while the TMC’s concern is the people of the state.
