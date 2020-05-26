Lockdowns have not produced results PM Modi expected: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi's press conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre and said that four stages of lockdown have not produced results Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi had said we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days. Now we are in our fourth phase of lockdown. It is clear that our lockdown has failed. I would like to ask the government and PM Modi with due respect, as to what is the plan going forward? How do you plan to help businesses, migrants and the poor?"