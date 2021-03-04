West Bengal Elections 2021: TMC-BJP harps on celeb candidates, to give out names on March 5

Kolkata: Both the TMC and the BJP is now harping on the celebrity candidates. After the meeting with the central election committee the BJP sources mentioned a few celebrities’ names and their probable seats.

“In some constituencies of North Kolkata actor Yash Dasgupta and Payal Sarkar will be fielded. Anjana Basu is likely from Tollygunge and Rimjhim Mitra likely from Kasba constituency,” mentioned the BJP sources.

Coming out from the closed door meeting at BJP national president JP Nadda’s residence in the national capital, West Bengal former forest minister Rajib Banerjee said that though nothing is final but during the meeting Suvendu Adhikari volunteered to contest from Nandigram constituency.