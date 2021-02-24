'A new journey begins': Cricketer Manoj Tiwary to start new innings as politician, joins TMC ahead of Bengal polls

Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary is all set to start his new innings as a politician as the 35-year-old is slated to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday (February 24).
Tiwary confirmed the news on Twitter. He said, "A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram."
He created a new Instagram profile for his political journey and so far has about 1,700 followers. His bio reads, "Politician | AITMC | Proud Indian | Joy Bangla!"
Tiwary joining the TMC comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections which will be held later this year.
Latley, Tiwary has been quite vocal about issues concerning the country. He had recently tweeted about the hike in fuel prices. "Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it. #PetrolDieselPriceHike," he tweetd.
Tollywood director Raj Chakraborty along with several actors also joined TMC.