'A new journey begins': Cricketer Manoj Tiwary to start new innings as politician, joins TMC ahead of Bengal polls

He created a new Instagram profile for his political journey and so far has about 1,700 followers. His bio reads, "Politician | AITMC | Proud Indian | Joy Bangla!"

Tiwary joining the TMC comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections which will be held later this year.

Latley, Tiwary has been quite vocal about issues concerning the country. He had recently tweeted about the hike in fuel prices. "Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it. #PetrolDieselPriceHike," he tweetd.