If given chance would like to contest West Bengal polls, says newly inducted BJP leader and actor Yash Dasgupta

Kolkata: A Bengali actor with a Mumbai connect, Yash Dasgupta on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. Having recently joined the BJP, the the actor-turned-politician told The Free Press Journal that if given a chance, he would like to contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“At a time when the youth are leaving West Bengal to find jobs in other states, I would like to work for the youth of the state. This system needs to be changed and to change the system you need to be in the system. I have joined the saffron camp as I like the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As I have earlier stated, the BJP always gives scope to the youth,” mentioned the actor who had also done several daily soaps under Ekta Kapoor’s banner.

Yash had joined the BJP under West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya on February 17.

Taking a pot shot at the ruling Trinamool Congress, the actor mentioned that though he has immense respect for the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the ruling Trinamool Congress had immense control over Tollywood (the Bengali film industry) and alleged that everyone was forced to follow the TMC line.

“I still think that I am the brother of Mamata Banerjee, but unless you follow the ruling TMC line one doesn’t get work in the industry. This thing has to be changed,” said Yash also adding that his defection won’t affect his friendship with TMC MP Nusrat Jahan.

Apart from Hindi serials like Bandini, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Adaalat, the 35 year old actor was also seen in movies like Gangster opposite of TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in 2016, Fidaa, Mon Jaane Na, and SOS Kolkata.