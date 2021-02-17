Who is Yash Dasgupta? Here's what we know about Bengali film actor who has joined BJP

Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta on Wednesday joined BJP. He was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.
Here's all we know about the actor:
Yash made his Tollywood debut with the 2016 film 'Gangster', which also starred Mimi Chakraborty and later starred in films like Total Dadagiri, Fidaa, One, Mon Jaane Na and SOS Kolkata.
He has also been a part of the Television industry and has featured in popular series - 'Bandini', 'Basera', 'Na Aana Is Des Laado' and 'Mahima Shanidev Kii' among others.
Dasgupta is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan.
He recently made headlines after reports alleged that he has been dating Nusrat, whose marriage with Nikhil Jain is rumoured to be in trouble.
In an interview, addressing the rumours of them going on a vacation to Rajasthan together, Yash Dasgupta said, “I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat’s marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it.”