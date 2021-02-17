Who is Yash Dasgupta? Here's what we know about Bengali film actor who has joined BJP

Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta on Wednesday joined BJP. He was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.

Here's all we know about the actor:

Yash made his Tollywood debut with the 2016 film 'Gangster', which also starred Mimi Chakraborty and later starred in films like Total Dadagiri, Fidaa, One, Mon Jaane Na and SOS Kolkata.

He has also been a part of the Television industry and has featured in popular series - 'Bandini', 'Basera', 'Na Aana Is Des Laado' and 'Mahima Shanidev Kii' among others.