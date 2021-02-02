Kolkata: Ex-KMC mayor Sovan Chatterjee returns to home turf Behala to campaign for BJP

Kolkata: After three and a half years, former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee along with his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee started an assembly poll campaign at his home turf in Behala (East).

“I have always worked for the people of the state. From the sewage system to the drinking water facility, I have done everything for Behala. The people of Behala know me and their gathering has made it clear. The Trinamool Congress will be wiped out from West Bengal,” said Sovan.

Incidentally, Sovan is still the MLA of Behala (East) and the councilor of Ward 131 of Behala.

Baisakhi, a close aide of Sovan, said that she wants the former KMC mayor to contest the assembly polls from the Behala (East) constituency and also that the duo will strive hard to establish the BJP in West Bengal.

Slamming the duo, Sovan's ex-wife Ratna Chatterjee said that despite being the elected legislator, Sovan didn’t look after his constituency even once since he had defected to the BJP.

“Deserting his wife and children, Sovan is now staying with Baisakhi. This is not the culture of West Bengal. The people of Behala will never vote for them. Baisakhi does not have any identity without Sovan,” slammed Ratna.

Incidentally, West Bengal education Minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, amid the new TMC slogan "Khela Hobe" (Let’s play) also campaigned in the same area.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, the secretary-general of the ruling Trinamool Congress said that Mamata Banerjee is still the chief ministerial face in the minds of people and also that the TMC will be forming the state government for the third time.

“Everyone is aware why Sovan Chatterjee had defected to the saffron camp. The TMC Supremo is still popular among people as the party has worked for the people. The BJP only makes false promises and never fulfills,” mentioned Partha, while adding that the people of the state are aware that those who defected to the BJP are "opportunists who only think about themselves and not the people who vote them to power".