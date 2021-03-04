Data discrepancy? Ahead of Bengal polls, plea filed against TMC’s health scheme Swasthya Saathi at Calcutta HC



Another petitioner Ajay Manna said that investigation is needed as the amount of premium mentioned by the Trinamool Congress government between February to July 2020is also not matching.

The hearing of this case is scheduled on March 5.

Notably, ahead of the polls the Trinamool Congress and its supremo Mamata Banerjee had always highlighted this ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme against the BJP led Central Government’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ to woo the voters. In the health scheme started by the Trinamool Congress health insurance upto rupees five lakhs is given to the card holders.

It is pertinent to mention that though the West Bengal Chief Minister had time-and-again claimed that the beneficiaries can get treatment in both private and government hospitals, but many-a-times the patients complained that despite showing the cards several hospitals refused to admit the patients.

However, TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that it is a poll plank by the opposition political parties.